Attempted traffic stop leads to arrest in Sierra Vista

A man with an outstanding warrant for parole violations was arrested in Cochise County on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Jodi Darnell was arrested after he allegedly attempted to flee from Sheriff's detectives who were trying to pull him over.

He was booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces the following charges:

Two counts of possession of narcotic drug

Transportation of narcotic drug

Possession of dangerous drug

Felony flight

Using wire communication for drug transaction

Resisting arrest

Parole violation

Darnell is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to the release, Darnell allegedly had 5 grams of heroin, a small digital scale, and a meth pipe with a small amount of meth.

