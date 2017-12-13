Gov. Ducey orders flags flown at half staff for El Mirage officer

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags across the state be flown at half staff to honor a police officer who died in the line of duty.

Ducey said flags will be lowered all day Wednesday, Dec. 13, and on the day that El Mirage police officer Paul Lazinsky is laid to rest. The date for his interment has not yet been set.

Lazinsky died during a foot pursuit on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The cause of his death has not yet been announced.

