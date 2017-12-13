UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at middle school on northwest side - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at middle school on northwest side

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A middle school on the northwest side of Tucson was placed on lockdown briefly on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Deputy Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, confirmed Tortolita Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Gress said the PCSD is responding to a suicidal man in a neighborhood near the school.

