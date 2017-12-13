Tucson-area McDonald's giving away 10-piece McNuggets on Uber Eats

Southern Arizona is only weeks into the flu season and the virus is spreading quickly.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
Last week, Time magazine named the Silence Breakers as “2017 Person of the Year,” applauding those who have bravely spoken out about sexual assault and harassment, shining a light on an issue that is all too prevalent. 1 in 6 American women will be raped.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said flags will be lowered all day Wednesday, Dec. 13, and on the day that El Mirage police officer Paul Lazinsky is laid to rest.
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.
Two thieves who were caught on camera macing and stunning Victoria Secret employees during an armed robbery are being sought by Mandeville police.
