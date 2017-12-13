Tucson-area McDonald's giving away 10-piece McNuggets on Uber Eats

Customers who order a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets on Uber Eats will only have to pay a booking fee on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

A press release with all the details follows:

TUCSON, Ariz. (Dec. 13, 2017) – On December 13, Tucson-area McDonald’s are offering customers the opportunity to dive into an order of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets when they place a McDelivery order using the Uber Eats app. While there is no charge for the order of McNuggets, the booking fee applies. Whether at work, home or their favorite spot, McDonald’s customers throughout the Tucson area can enjoy an order of McNuggets by having it delivered right to them through Uber Eats. McDelivery on Uber Eats is available at 33 participating McDonald’s restaurants around Tucson.

“Serving our customers their favorite McDonald’s food with delivery has been a game-changer,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Southern Arizona Co-op President Michael Osborne. “With Uber Eats delivering McDonald’s food, customers can keep up with their busy lives and have the food they enjoy wherever they are. Delivery is just one of many ways McDonald’s is bringing a new dining experience to our customers.”

McDonald’s continues to make improvements - with new recipes, a fresher look, and now a new level of convenience through McDelivery® on Uber Eats which launched in the Tucson area in September. To celebrate, on December 13, McDonald’s and Uber Eats are offering new and existing customers the ability to receive one order of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with two dipping sauces of their choice for just the cost of the booking fee on the Uber Eats app between 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. while supplies last. No other purchase is necessary, only the $4.99 booking fee applies.

“We are thrilled to close out the year with a Chicken McNuggets treat on Uber Eats just in time for the holidays,” said Clay Carroll, General Manager of Uber Eats. “With Uber Eats, McDonald’s fans have been enjoying some of their favorites throughout Tucson--whether it is at home, work or play--and we can’t wait to see where they take us next.”

In 2016, McDonald's reached its commitment to serve chicken not treated with antibiotics important to human medicine.* Chicken McNuggets are made with all white meat chicken and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and are available in-restaurant and through McDelivery year-round.

McDelivery is just one way that McDonald’s is enhancing the customer experience through added convenience. McDelivery expanded into 3,500 U.S. restaurants earlier this year, bringing the global total to more than 7,800 McDonald’s restaurants in 47 countries and six continents offering delivery. McDonald’s continues to transform the restaurant experience through the addition of self-order kiosks, table service and digital menu boards and will roll out mobile order and pay across most of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants this year.