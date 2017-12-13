ONLY ON KOLD: Woman wins $400K settlement from Pima County after 911 call incident

It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
Pima County has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a woman who was handcuffed by deputies several years ago.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
Mesa police arrested six suspects in a recent prostitution sting they called Operation Sleigh Ride.
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.
The baby’s father says the Craigslist ad was meant to be a joke, but not everyone took it that way.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has asked state legislators to consider another way to deal with people caught with small amounts of marijuana other than arresting them.
A family is faced with tragedy weeks before Christmas after a fatal accident in Kiln.
