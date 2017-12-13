ONLY ON KOLD: Woman wins $400K settlement from Pima County after 911 call incident

Three Points resident Rob Larson sued the Pima County Sheriff's Department and was awarded $1.25 million. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Pima County has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a woman who was handcuffed by deputies several years ago.

It's the second lawsuit the county has faced over the incident.

Tucson News Now has learned the county agreed to a $400,000 settlement with Eva Jackson.

In 2016, a jury awarded Rob Larson and his wife $1.25 million. The county appealed that decision but it was upheld.

Both lawsuits came after an incident in Three Points, southwest of Tucson, in 2013.

A mentally unstable man called 911 and claimed he'd heard shots fired and screaming at the Larsons' home.

Sheriff's deputies investigated and didn't find anything out of the ordinary. The caller, who was in the area, then told deputies he might have heard the shots fired from Jackson's home.

The PCSD knew the man who made the 911 call was mentally unstable and had a history of making false calls - but that information didn't make it to the deputies on the scene.

Both the Jackson and the Larson families were forced outside at gunpoint and handcuffed.

The PCSD said it was just following its procedure -- call out and containment.

Under call out and containment, deputies are supposed to "detain everybody" at a scene while they figure out what's going on and put "everyone into cuffs."

The court ruled that's basically "an arrest" and a violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects citizens against illegal search and seizure.

Jackson and the Larsons sued the PCSD for allegedly violating those rights and now both have won.

The PCSD told Tucson News Now supervisors use what happened that night in 2013 as a training tool for their deputies.

