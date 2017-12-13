Officials warn dog owners about rabid skunk

A dead skunk that several dogs were seen eating at an east-side park tested positive for rabies, officials say.

According to a news release from the Pima Animal Care Center, the skunk was found on Dec. 9 at Jesse Owens Park, 400 S. Sarnoff Drive. The man who reported the skunk observed several unleashed dogs eating the carcass. He was able to secure the remains for officials to test.

It is not known who the dogs belong to, so county officials encourage anyone who suspects their pet may have had contact with the dead animal or visited Jesse Owens Park should consult their veterinarian.

Pet owners in the area are also encouraged to get a booster rabies vaccine for their pets and keep them under close observation for the next few days.

People can get rabies from contact with saliva or from a bite or scratch from an infected animal. It may take a few weeks or years for people to show symptoms. Once symptoms of rabies start, that person or animal usually does not survive.

Anyone who had contact with a skunk near or at Jesse Owens Park should notify the Pima County Health Department immediately at (520) 724-7797 to make sure you and your family are not at risk of getting rabies. If your cat or dog is not current on rabies vaccinations, be sure to vaccinate them as soon as possible.

If anyone has information on the dogs seen eating the dead skunk at Jesse Owens Park, please notify Pima Animal Care Center by calling (520) 724-5900. If you see any wildlife acting oddly or on the ground, stay away from it and immediately notify PACC.

