Intermountain Academy first Track and Field event deemed huge success

The Intermountain Academy held its first ever Track and Field event on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and considered it a success.

According to a news release 88 students participated in the following events: frisbee throw, softball throw, shot put, broad jump, 25-meter run/sprint, 50-meter run/sprint, 200-meter run/sprint and the 4 x 100 relay.

Intermountain Academy offers students with specialized needs in the Tucson community a chance to build on individual children's strengths and interests. The school teaches children with autism from kindergarten to 12th grade, following an Applied Behavior Analysis model.

Intermountain Academy Facts Sheet by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.