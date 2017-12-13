Tucsonan completes undergraduate pilot training for the US Air F - Tucson News Now

Tucsonan completes undergraduate pilot training for the US Air Force

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
2nd Lt. Cody McIntyre received his USAF pilot wings during the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 17-15 graduation on Sept. 29 at Vance AFB, OK. He will continue flight training in the KC-10 Extender. (Source: US Air Force photo) 2nd Lt. Cody McIntyre received his USAF pilot wings during the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 17-15 graduation on Sept. 29 at Vance AFB, OK. He will continue flight training in the KC-10 Extender. (Source: US Air Force photo)

Air Force 2nd Lt. Cody G. McIntyre  has graduated from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base, OK. 

This 54-week pilot training program begins with a six-week preflight phase of academics and physical training to prepare students for flight. The second phase, primary training, is conducted  in the single-engine, turboprop T-6A Texan II. Primary training takes approximately 23 weeks and includes 254 hours of ground instruction, 27 hours in the flight simulator and 89 hours in the T-6A aircraft. 

After primary training, students select, by order of merit, advanced training in the fighter-bomber or airlift-tanker track. Training for the fighter track is done in the T-38C Talon, a tandem-seat, twin-engine supersonic jet. The airlift-tanker track uses the T-1A Jayhawk, the military version of a multi-place Beech Jet 400 business jet. Both tracks are approximately 26 weeks and are designed to best train pilots for successful transition to their follow-on aircraft and missions.  

Mcintyre is the son of Shelley and Jeff McIntyre of Vail.

He is a 2011 graduate of Cienega High School, Vail. He earned a bachelor's degree in 2015 from the University of Arizona, Tucson.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly