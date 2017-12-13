Tucsonan completes undergraduate pilot training for the US Air Force

2nd Lt. Cody McIntyre received his USAF pilot wings during the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 17-15 graduation on Sept. 29 at Vance AFB, OK. He will continue flight training in the KC-10 Extender. (Source: US Air Force photo)

Air Force 2nd Lt. Cody G. McIntyre has graduated from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base, OK.

This 54-week pilot training program begins with a six-week preflight phase of academics and physical training to prepare students for flight. The second phase, primary training, is conducted in the single-engine, turboprop T-6A Texan II. Primary training takes approximately 23 weeks and includes 254 hours of ground instruction, 27 hours in the flight simulator and 89 hours in the T-6A aircraft.

After primary training, students select, by order of merit, advanced training in the fighter-bomber or airlift-tanker track. Training for the fighter track is done in the T-38C Talon, a tandem-seat, twin-engine supersonic jet. The airlift-tanker track uses the T-1A Jayhawk, the military version of a multi-place Beech Jet 400 business jet. Both tracks are approximately 26 weeks and are designed to best train pilots for successful transition to their follow-on aircraft and missions.

Mcintyre is the son of Shelley and Jeff McIntyre of Vail.

He is a 2011 graduate of Cienega High School, Vail. He earned a bachelor's degree in 2015 from the University of Arizona, Tucson.

