Tucson Hebrew Academy students earn a spot in State Math Competition

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Students heading to state math competition (Source: Tucson Hebrew Academy) Students heading to state math competition (Source: Tucson Hebrew Academy)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Hebrew Academy sixth grade students participated in University High School math competition and won big. 

The students won second place school, and one student won third place overall. This win solidified the students chase to qualify for state.

