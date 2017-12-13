Tucson Hebrew Academy students earn a spot in State Math Competition

Tucson Hebrew Academy sixth grade students participated in University High School math competition and won big.
The students won second place school, and one student won third place overall. This win solidified the students chase to qualify for state.
