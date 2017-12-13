Convicted sex offender arrested after traffic stop by deputies - Tucson News Now

Convicted sex offender arrested after traffic stop by deputies

By Tucson News Now Staff
Salvador Morales-Calel (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Salvador Morales-Calel (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S. 

Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector were working the Willcox Station when they were called to assist the Greenlee County deputies near Duncan, Arizona.  Agents determined that two of the men inside the vehicle were in the U.S. illegally.  

The agents conducted a records check and learned that 46-year-old Guatemalan, Salvador Morales-Calel had served two years in prison for a conviction of sexual battery by restraint in 2007 out of California. 

Morales is being held in federal custody pending criminal immigration violations. The second man arrested with Morales, identified as a resident of Mexico is being processed for immigration violations per guidelines in the Tucson Sector. 

