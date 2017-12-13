Convicted sex offender arrested after traffic stop by deputies

For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
Pima County has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a woman who was handcuffed by deputies several years ago.
Pima County has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a woman who was handcuffed by deputies several years ago.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Mesa police arrested six suspects in a recent prostitution sting they called Operation Sleigh Ride.
Mesa police arrested six suspects in a recent prostitution sting they called Operation Sleigh Ride.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.