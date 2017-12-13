Another fatal accident on I-19 raises concerns

The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
It's not a list you or your home city wants to be on. A new report from Forbes, albeit using the last available national data from 2015, lists Tucson as the second-deadliest city in the country for bicyclists.
It's not a list you or your home city wants to be on. A new report from Forbes, albeit using the last available national data from 2015, lists Tucson as the second-deadliest city in the country for bicyclists.
Many reasons have been given in the past for the 100 or so memorials that line the roadway from the southern most reaches of Tucson to the 60 or so miles to Nogales.
Many reasons have been given in the past for the 100 or so memorials that line the roadway from the southern most reaches of Tucson to the 60 or so miles to Nogales.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.