Pima Vocational High School, Las Artes both accepting students for 2018 sessions

Two programs in Pima County for at risk students that are interested in graduating from high school are now accepting applications for entry into sessions beginning in January 2018.

The first program is offered by Pima Vocational High School and is accepting students ages 16 to 21 years old, who are interested in earning their high school diploma, for the Jan. 8, 2018 session.

Those interested in attending Pima Vocational must first attend a two-day orientation on Jan. 4 and 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the Pima Vocational south campus at 175 West Irvington Road. There is a second campus for Pima Vocational located on the northwest side at 5025 West Ina Road.

Call 724-9402 to reserve a spot. A registration packet can be obtained at either campus.

Students at PVHS gain real-world work experience with their academic classes, enabling them to pair their studies with internships ranging from office work to daycare to nonprofit work. They will leave with an accredited high school diploma, career plan, and possessing the ability to sustain a job.

A second program accepting students is Las Artes Arts & Education Center. Their GED program session begins Wednesday, Jan. 3. According to the program students are paid a weekly incentive to help offset the cost of transportation, clothing, and school supplies.

Those students, ages 17 to 22 years old, that are interested in attending Las Artes GED program must first complete an application and take a basic assessment to determine placement level before attending orientation. They can come to the school at 23 West 27th Street in South Tucson from Monday through Thursday for the initial assessment beginning at 8:15 a.m.

New student orientation for the upcoming session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the school's campus in South Tucson.

Both schools are programs of the Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Department.

