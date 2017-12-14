Records: Wildcat football players knew of teammate's violence, stayed silent

According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
The University of Arizona fought its way back into the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.
Deandre Ayton had 29 points and 18 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and Arizona outlasted Alabama 88-82.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats host former athletics director Greg Byrne and the Crimson Tide.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
Pima County has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a woman who was handcuffed by deputies several years ago.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
