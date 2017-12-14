Southern Arizona man has huge Star Wars collection - Tucson News Now

Southern Arizona man has huge Star Wars collection

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Chris Cooper's vintage Star Wars collection is so large, he can only put a fraction of it on display at any one time. (Source: Tucson News Now) Chris Cooper's vintage Star Wars collection is so large, he can only put a fraction of it on display at any one time. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Sierra Vista man's Star Wars collection is so large, he can only put a fraction of it on display at any one time.

 And that is after her converted his two-car garage into a showroom.

Chris Cooper said he started the collection when he was 7 years old and it has been growing ever since.

Cooper said his garage holds only 10 percent of his collection, the rest is in storage.

He said he doesn't have many pieces from the new movies and only really collects items from 1977 to 1985.

Cooper has everything from flying discs, cups, magazines and gum. If it's Star Wars-related, Cooper likely has it.

With so many items, he said he will probably need a five-car garage to display it all.

Cooper said every time he walks out and sees his collection, it takes him back to his childhood.

"I have seen this for 40 years of my life and I love it,” Cooper said. “It has absolutely been so much fun collecting this, but why I truly have this out is for friends and families and coworkers to come in and get taken back to 40 years ago.”

Cooper dressed up as Han Solo while showing Tucson News Now around and plans on dressing up when he sees "The Last Jedi," which comes out Friday, Dec. 15.

The movie has been generating a lot of positive reviews followings the premiere. Read more about the new movie HERE.

