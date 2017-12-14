Southern Arizona man has huge Star Wars collection

Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.
Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.
Chris Cooper's vintage Star Wars collection is so large, he can only put a fraction of it on display at any one time.
Chris Cooper's vintage Star Wars collection is so large, he can only put a fraction of it on display at any one time.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
The last time Tucson has a white Christmas was 1987, when 3.6 inches fell over a two-day period.
The last time Tucson has a white Christmas was 1987, when 3.6 inches fell over a two-day period.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.