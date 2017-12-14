PACC transitions to brand new building - Tucson News Now

PACC transitions to brand new building

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.

The building is next door to the current location near the intersection of Silverbell Road and Sweetwater Drive.

The new space, nearly double the size of the current building, will have a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic to treat the hundreds of animals PACC takes in every year.

The facility was approved by voters in 2014 and the proposition allowed Pima County to borrow up to $22 million dollars for the improvements.

“It’s unbelievable to be able to see where we’re going,” said Adam Ricci, chief animal protection officer. "We’ve been having tours to see how the facility is coming together. It’s beautiful. It’s a great location and we’re gonna be able to save more pets. And it’s all because of the community’s support."

Ricci said the move will take about two weeks. They will then begin the second phase of the project, which includes demolishing a portion of the old building.

PACC will be closed to the public on Monday, Dec. 18.

For the next few days, the Pima County Public Library will be collecting donations for PACC.

Here are a few of the things most needed by PACC: 

  • Paté-style canned cat, dog, puppy and kitten food
  • Kitten and puppy milk formula
  • Towels and blankets without stuffing
  • Plastic and metal pet crates, all sizes
  • Plastic cat toys
  • Peanut butter
  • Hard Kong toys
  • Dog and cat treats
  • Gift cards to pet supply stores

For more information about the drive, go HERE.

