Heather Janssen isn't a stranger to the desert.

Growing up in Southern Nevada, her Las Vegas roots have prepared her to handle the Tucson heat.

She is thrilled to be back in the land where the cactus blooms after anchoring and reporting in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Her most memorable moments from the Mount Rushmore State include meeting Dan Rather at the Shrine of Democracy, traveling to Wyoming to be in the path of totality for the Great Solar Eclipse and several stories featuring local people making the best of their disabilities in the community.

Heather got her degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Nevada in Reno.

Her love for storytelling developed early on in middle school, and only grew from there. Her favorite part of the art is getting out and meeting people like you.

When not reporting, Heather is probably in a dance class, enjoying the local art scene or feeding her shopping addiction.

Want more fun facts? Two of her biggest loves in life are chicken fingers and sloths.

Find her on social media or send her an email at hjanssen@tucsonnewsnow.com.