Northwest Fire responds to appearance in Jimmy Kimmel skit

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Northwest Fire District) (Source: Northwest Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A political skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night appears to show an engine from the Northwest Fire District.

A segment titled "Safety Announcement for Disappointed Trump Voters" encourages those who want to burn their "Make America Great Again" hats to do so in a safe manner.

The host of the skit is a man claiming to be Bob Cooper, chief of the Chino Fire Department.

Behind Cooper is a fire truck.

At the end of the skit, the engine takes off and you can see the Northwest Fire District logo.

On Twitter, NFD said the video is likely footage taken off the internet and they did not give Jimmy Kimmel Live permission to use it.

The skit can be viewed below.

