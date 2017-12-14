Northwest Fire responds to appearance in Jimmy Kimmel skit

The first sighting was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 3:30 p.m. near Snyder and Soldier Trail Road, with the most recent sighting taking place on Thursday around 9 a.m. near Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon Road.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
A political skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night appears to show an engine from the Northwest Fire District and the district has said the video was used without permission.
Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.
Chris Cooper's vintage Star Wars collection is so large, he can only put a fraction of it on display at any one time.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
