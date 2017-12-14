Northwest Fire responds to appearance in Jimmy Kimmel skit

A political skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night appears to show an engine from the Northwest Fire District.

A segment titled "Safety Announcement for Disappointed Trump Voters" encourages those who want to burn their "Make America Great Again" hats to do so in a safe manner.

The host of the skit is a man claiming to be Bob Cooper, chief of the Chino Fire Department.

Behind Cooper is a fire truck.

At the end of the skit, the engine takes off and you can see the Northwest Fire District logo.

On Twitter, NFD said the video is likely footage taken off the internet and they did not give Jimmy Kimmel Live permission to use it.

It has come to our attention that one of our Engines was displayed in a skit on The Jimmy Kimmel show last night. The video appears to be footage found on the internet and was NOT provided by the District. This footage was used without our knowledge or permission. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) December 14, 2017

The skit can be viewed below.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.