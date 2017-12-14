AZ Game and Fish report bear sightings in Bear Canyon, Tanque Verde area

Several people have reported seeing a bear in the Bear Canyon, Tanque Verde area, according to officials with Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The first sighting was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 3:30 p.m. near Snyder and Soldier Trail Road, with the most recent sighting taking place on Thursday around 9 a.m. near Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon Road.

According to AZGFD the bear appears to be young and thin with a lighter patch of fur on its back.

Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7 if seen. Bear is brown in color w/blonde patch on back. Area residents should secure garbage indoors, pick or pick up tree fruit, secure bird feeders. Do not approach the bear, haze it away. Stand your ground, wave arns, yell & throw non-lethal objects — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) December 14, 2017

Collier Elementary, a school in the area, was placed on soft lockdown on Thursday morning due to the recent sighting.

"There is a genuine risk there," said Mark Hart, with Arizona Game and Fish.

The bear appears to be wandering around the area and may be looking for food. It has not become aggressive toward people yet, according to Hart, but that can change if the animal is hungry enough or feels threatened.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.