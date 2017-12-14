AZ Game and Fish report bear sightings in Bear Canyon, Tanque Ve - Tucson News Now

AZ Game and Fish report bear sightings in Bear Canyon, Tanque Verde area

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Several people have reported seeing a bear in the Bear Canyon, Tanque Verde area, according to officials with Arizona Game and Fish Department. 

The first sighting was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 3:30 p.m. near Snyder and Soldier Trail Road, with the most recent sighting taking place on Thursday around 9 a.m. near Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon Road. 

According to AZGFD the bear appears to be young and thin with a lighter patch of fur on its back.  

Collier Elementary, a school in the area, was placed on soft lockdown on Thursday morning due to the recent sighting.  

"There is a genuine risk there," said Mark Hart, with Arizona Game and Fish. 

The bear appears to be wandering around the area and may be looking for food. It has not become aggressive toward people yet, according to Hart, but that can change if the animal is hungry enough or feels threatened. 

