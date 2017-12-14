New route for annual Parade of Lights & Festival downtown

There is a new route for the 23rd Annual Parade of Lights and Festival.

The parade and festival have been moved to Jacome Plaza in downtown Tucson, and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the parade of lights beginning at 6:30 p.m.

(New route for Parade of Lights & Festival - Source: Downtown Tucson Partnership)

Carondelet Health Network and the Downtown Tucson Partnership are hosting this year's event.

