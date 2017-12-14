BP agents seize 1,500 pounds of marijuana found in roof of tract - Tucson News Now

BP agents seize 1,500 pounds of marijuana found in roof of tractor-trailer

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
131 bundles of marijuana discovered in roof of tractor-trailer. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) 131 bundles of marijuana discovered in roof of tractor-trailer. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
AMADO, AZ (Tucson News Now) - -

More than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, in 131 bundles were found by Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agents with the Nogales Station on Wednesday night, Dec. 13. 

According to a CBP news release, BP agents pulled the driver, a 32-year-old man from Mexico for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to the semi at an I-19 immigration checkpoint near Amado.  

Agents searched the trailer and discovered the bundles hidden in the roof, they are worth an estimated $770,000.  

The driver, marijuana bundles, and tractor-trailer have all been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.

