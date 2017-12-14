BP agents seize 1,500 pounds of marijuana found in roof of tractor-trailer

131 bundles of marijuana discovered in roof of tractor-trailer. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

More than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, in 131 bundles were found by Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agents with the Nogales Station on Wednesday night, Dec. 13.

According to a CBP news release, BP agents pulled the driver, a 32-year-old man from Mexico for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to the semi at an I-19 immigration checkpoint near Amado.

Agents searched the trailer and discovered the bundles hidden in the roof, they are worth an estimated $770,000.

The driver, marijuana bundles, and tractor-trailer have all been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.

