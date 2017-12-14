BP agents seize 1,500 pounds of marijuana found in roof of tractor-trailer

More than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, in 131 bundles was discovered in the roof of a tractor-trailer by Border Patrol Agents with the Tucson Sector on Wednesday night, Dec. 13.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
Pima County has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a woman who was handcuffed by deputies several years ago.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released its report highlighting alleged abuse of power by the former head of the Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson.
Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who died in 1981 in Breaux Bridge after being hit by a car on I-10.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
