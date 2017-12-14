I-19 at Ajo Way to close temporarily for bridge deck pours

Those traveling on Interstate-19 should be aware of an upcoming closure on Friday night, Dec. 15, for a bridge deck pour. The closure is expected to last through midday Saturday, Dec. 16.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, crews will be pouring the concrete for the new bridge decks over I-19.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, I-19 will be closed under the Ajo Way overpass for driver and crew safety. Traffic on I-19 will be routed up the exit ramps, across Ajo Way and back onto I-19 using the entrance ramps. No turns will be permitted at Ajo Way, those interested in turning will need to use exits at Silverlake/29th Street or Irvington Road instead.

At the same time, Ajo Way (State Route 86) will also be closed between 16th Avenue and the Santa Cruz River bridge. Access to businesses in the Santa Cruz Plaza and to residences in Rose Estates East will remain open during the work, which is scheduled to end noon on Saturday.

The work is occurring in conjunction with the improvement project at Interstate 19 and Ajo Way. The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in spring 2018.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

