Emotional reunion for PCSD deputy and the man he saved

A 34-year-old Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
The annual Parade of Lights used to roll through the downtown Tucson neighborhoods around Christmas time. But this year, for the 23rd annual event, a the festive fun will follow a new route through the downtown business district.
The first sighting was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 3:30 p.m. near Snyder and Soldier Trail Road, with the most recent sighting taking place on Thursday around 9 a.m. near Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon Road.
After their highly charged first meeting, Sergeant Kevin Kubitskey and Irving Hernandez finally got a chance to meet face to face at the PCSD training center near I-10 and Rita Road.
Those traveling on Interstate-19 should be aware of an upcoming closure on Friday night, Dec. 15, for a bridge deck pour. The closure is expected to last through midday Saturday, Dec. 16.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A nurse acted fast when he noticed a woman in labor outside Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
