Affordable Care Act Enrollment - Tucson News Now

Affordable Care Act Enrollment

You still can enroll in or change 2018 Marketplace health insurance right now. The open enrollment period is shorter than in previous years, because of changes made by President Trump.  Arizona is now seeing a record number of people enrolling in Obamacare.
If you miss the deadline, you can't get coverage for next year unless you qualify for a special enrollment period.  For those who enroll, overage starts January first.  To get the process started, click here.
 

Powered by Frankly