Hard drugs found during routine traffic stop in Sierra Vista

A 34-year-old Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
A 34-year-old Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
More than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, in 131 bundles was discovered in the roof of a tractor-trailer by Border Patrol Agents with the Tucson Sector on Wednesday night, Dec. 13.
More than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, in 131 bundles was discovered in the roof of a tractor-trailer by Border Patrol Agents with the Tucson Sector on Wednesday night, Dec. 13.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
It was a traffic stop by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office during Operation Stonegarden that netted a convicted sex offender, who had been attempting to cross back into the U.S.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.