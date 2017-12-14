Hard drugs found during routine traffic stop in Sierra Vista

A 34-year-old Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to a CCSO news release, Brandi Jordan was stopped by the CCSO Street Crimes Unit for a traffic violation near East Highway 90 and Rainbow Way. A CCSO K9 was used to search the vehicle and alerted to detectives about the possibility of drugs.

The vehicle was searched and CCSO discovered two ounces of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, as well as marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other items consistent with narcotic sales.



Jordan, was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail and being held on a $100,000 bond. She faces the following charges:

Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Transportation of a Dangerous Drug

Transportation of a Dangerous Drug for Sale

Possession of Narcotic Drug

Transportation of a Narcotic Drug

Transportation of a Narcotic Drug for Sale

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (10 Counts)

Use of an Electronic Device during a Drug Offense

The CCSO Street Crimes unit is continuing the investigation.

