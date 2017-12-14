Forest Service announces recreation closures

A 34-year-old Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
The annual Parade of Lights used to roll through the downtown Tucson neighborhoods around Christmas time. But this year, for the 23rd annual event, a the festive fun will follow a new route through the downtown business district.
The first sighting was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 3:30 p.m. near Snyder and Soldier Trail Road, with the most recent sighting taking place on Thursday around 9 a.m. near Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon Road.
After their highly charged first meeting, Sergeant Kevin Kubitskey and Irving Hernandez finally got a chance to meet face to face at the PCSD training center near I-10 and Rita Road.
Those traveling on Interstate-19 should be aware of an upcoming closure on Friday night, Dec. 15, for a bridge deck pour. The closure is expected to last through midday Saturday, Dec. 16.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
