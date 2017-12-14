Forest Service announces recreation closures

The Tonto National Forest has closed one campground and temporarily closed a recreation site.

The Tortilla campground is closed until further notice. Forest Service officials cited challenges in maintaining the water treatment facilities for the campground and the need to preserve the public’s safety. Tortilla campground is located near Canyon Lake in the Mesa Ranger District.

For a list of alternative campgrounds on the Tonto National Forest, visit the website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/tonto/recreation/camping-cabins/?recid=35199&actid=29

Additionally, Boulder Recreation Site at Canyon Lake currently is closed for a pavement preservation project. It is scheduled to reopen Dec 18.

A site primarily used by the public to picnic and fish, it is located 15 miles northeast of Apache Junction on SR 88 in the Mesa Ranger District.

More information about Boulder Recreation Site is available on the Forest website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/tonto/recarea/?recid=35549

