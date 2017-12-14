Sierra Vista library to close for carpet replacement in January

The Sierra Vista Public Library is scheduled to be closed to the public for about one week starting Monday, Jan. 22, while the facility’s carpet is replaced.

The closure will ensure the carpet replacement project can be completed as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible. The library will accomplish this key maintenance priority in the current fiscal year by using a combination of City dollars, money contributed by the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library, and funds from the library’s donation account.

“In conjunction with the library’s recent roof replacement project, the installation of new carpet will greatly enhance our beautiful facility and ensure it remains in great shape for many years to come,” Library Manager Emily Scherrer says. “We appreciate the public’s patience while the work is being completed and look forward to providing an improved space for patrons to enjoy.”

The library is scheduled to be closed starting on Monday, Jan. 22, and to reopen on Monday, Jan. 29.

Any updates to this timeline will be provided via on-site notices at the library, posts to the Sierra Vista Public Library Facebook page, and notifications to local media.

