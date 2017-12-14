February, March events at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

Please call ahead for reservations for concerts, tours, & presentations

FEBRUARY:

Guided Tour of the Barrio de Tubac Archaeological Site – Friday, Feb. 23, 11 am – 1 pm

Special tour by Phil Halpenny and Gwen Griffin of the Spanish colonial archaeological site just south of the Park which preserves the remains of the original Tubac town site, including residence foundations, plaza area, refuse area and partial irrigation ditch. Meet at the Park’s Visitor Center. Tour involves a walk of about 1-1/4 miles. The Archaeological Conservancy protects this site and participants are asked to sign 'An Acknowledgement of Risk Factors' before entering. Wear walking shoes, sunscreen and hat. $10 fee includes all day admission to tour the Presidio Park. Tour limited to 15; reservations encouraged, 520-398-2252 or info@TubacPresidio.org.

Frontier Printing Press Demonstrations – Wednesday, Feb. 28 11 am – 2 pm

A knowledgeable volunteer demonstrates the Washington Hand Press used to print Arizona’s first newspaper in 1859 and answers questions about hand press printing, type setting, and other aspects of this marvel of industrial engineering. You will get to set type and print small samples to take with you. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Living History: Chocolate! 1000 Years and Counting – Saturday, February 24, 11 am – 2 pm

Come discover the rich history of chocolate in the Southwest. Taste a cacao bean, learn how the Mayans and pre-Columbian Native Americans prepared their chocolate, and sample the energy drink that fueled the 1774 and 1775 Anza expeditions from Tubac to Alta California. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth, children free.

Teodoro ‘Ted’ Ramirez Artist-in-Residence Concert Series: Sofia Talvik, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 pm

Unmistakably Nordic in flavor, Sofia Talvik still conforms to American interpretations of her own original music, a North Sea blending of sparkle and melancholy. A veteran performer with six full-length albums as well as numerous EPs, singles and tours, you will be captivated by her guitar and voice. Tickets $20 adults, free for children 14 and younger. Seating is limited, please call now for reservations, 520-398-2252.

Destination Tubac & Tumacácori Tour – Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm

Join us for a one-day docent-led tour of history, art, nature, lunch and shopping. Leave by bus from Tucson and travel to the Tubac Presidio, Tumacácori Mission and Tubac Center of the Arts for a morning of learning and exploring. Next, Elvira’s, one of the top 50 restaurants in Arizona, will pamper you, feeding your soul with mouthwatering Mexican food in an ambiance that will dazzle your senses. After lunch, explore Tubac’s shops and art galleries to find one-of-a-kind colorful and unusual accessories and treasures. Forego the shopping? The Anza Trail is perfect for nature lovers. Don’t forget the sunscreen and appropriate shoes. Sponsored by the Tubac Chamber of Commerce. $90 per person. For more information contact Heidi Goldman at 520-241-4100 or heidigoldman1@gmail.com

MARCH:

Walking Tour of Old Tubac – Saturdays, March 3 and March 17, 10 am – Noon

Come explore colorful Old Tubac that even some of the locals don’t know about! Guided by Connie Gessler, you’ll discover fascinating facts about the town’s early adobe buildings and learn about Arizona’s first European settlement. Topics from early Native American inhabitants, Spanish explorers, American pioneers, Apache attacks, kidnappings, and other exciting episodes are discussed. Meet at the Park’s Visitor Center. Allow 2 hours for the tour and wear walking shoes, sunscreen and a hat. $10 fee includes admission to tour the Park. Tour limited to 20; reservations requested, 520-398-2252 or info@tubacpresidio.org.

Anniversary of “The Weekly Arizonian” – Saturday, March 3, 11 am

Join us for cake and a celebration of the 159th anniversary of Arizona’s first newspaper, which was printed in Tubac on March 3, 1859. The original 1858 Washington Hand Press that printed the newspaper is still in operation at the Tubac Presidio. There will be a demonstration of the hand press in operation as it prints, a commemorative edition of the first issue of the Arizonian and an informal talk about the history of the press. Includes all day admission to tour the Presidio. $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Frontier Printing Press Demonstrations – Wednesday, March 7, 11 am – 2 pm; Thursday, March 8, 11 am – 2 pm; Tuesday, March 13, 12:30 – 3 pm; Monday, March 26, 10 am – 2 pm

A knowledgeable volunteer demonstrates the Washington Hand Press used to print Arizona’s first newspaper in 1859 and answers questions about hand press printing, type setting, and other aspects of this marvel of industrial engineering. You will get to set type and print small samples to take with you. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Guided Tour of the Barrio de Tubac Archaeological Site – Sunday, March 11, and Thursday, March 22, 10 am - Noon

Special tour by Phil Halpenny and Gwen Griffin of the Spanish colonial archaeological site just south of the Park which preserves the remains of the original Tubac town site, including residence foundations, plaza area, refuse area and partial irrigation ditch. Meet at the Park’s Visitor Center. Tour involves a walk of about 1-1/4 miles. The Archaeological Conservancy protects this site and participants are asked to sign 'An Acknowledgement of Risk Factors' before entering. Wear walking shoes, sunscreen and hat. $10 fee includes all day admission to tour the Presidio Park. Tour limited to 15; reservations encouraged, 520-398-2252 or info@tubacpresidio.org.

Tubac’s First Annual Santa Gertrudis Day! – Saturday, March 17, 10:30 am – 4 pm

Celebrate the Feast Day of Santa Gertrudis, for whom the Presidio’s chapel was named. Santa Gertrudis was a Belgian nun and her name graced the church in Tubac from 1767 to 1917. Even the St. Ann’s structure is believed to have Belgian architectural influences. Experience an architectural discussion tour of St. Ann’s, an exhibition of local art about historic, religious and architectural subjects, watch Anza and his soldiers reenact the start of the famous ride to San Fransico, hear lectures about the ambulance wagon and see demonstrations on wagon wheel making. The first lecture begins at 10:30 but events will run throughout the day until 4 pm. Includes all day admission to tour the Presidio. $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

The Desert in Springtime - Special Presentation by Jack Lasseter, Saturday, March 24, 2 pm

The Sonoran Desert, here in southern Arizona, is a special place, unique in the world, but in the Spring when it comes alive with new growth, flowers, fruit, and that brilliant display of colors, it is even more magical and unforgettable. It is truly a time to be out in the desert. In this talk Jack will enhance that experience for you by sharing what to look for as the desert emergences from its winter sleep. You will hear about flowers, fruit, cactus, local birds and other desert animals; and most importantly you will develop a new appreciation for the desert and the natural world surrounding it. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. $15 per lecture. A portion of the proceeds supports our education and preservation programs. Please call for reservations, 520-398-2252.

Teodoro ‘Ted’ Ramirez Artist-in-Residence Concert Series: Domingo DeGrazia and Gabriel Ayala, Masters of the Guitar, Sunday, March 25, 2 pm

Legendary Arizonan musicians Domingo and Gabriel will be playing their Spanish and classical guitar compositions for the first time at the Presidio! Their passionate music embodies the experience of the Southwest and weaves a delicate tapestry that will captivate you. Admission is $20 for adults, free admission for children 14 and under. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Please call 520-398-2252 or email info@tubacpresidio.org today!

Destination Tubac & Tumacácori Tour – Tuesday, March 27, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm

Join us for a one-day docent-led tour of history, art, nature, lunch and shopping. Leave by bus from Tucson and travel to the Tubac Presidio, Tumacácori Mission and Tubac Center of the Arts for a morning of learning and exploring. Next, Elvira’s, one of the top 50 restaurants in Arizona, will pamper you, feeding your soul with mouthwatering Mexican food in an ambiance that will dazzle your senses. After lunch, explore Tubac’s shops and art galleries to find one-of-a-kind colorful and unusual accessories and treasures. Forego the shopping? The Anza Trail is perfect for nature lovers. Don’t forget the sunscreen and appropriate shoes. Sponsored by the Tubac Chamber of Commerce. $90 per person. For more information contact Heidi Goldman at 520-241-4100 or heidigoldman1@gmail.com

Water Harvesting Workshop – Saturday, March 31, 10 am – Noon

Water harvesting is the process of capturing rainwater and gently used water for landscape plants and trees. Come learn this ancient practice from Charlene Westgate, a permaculture landscape designer, and save water, time and money! $10 fee includes admission to tour the Presidio.

