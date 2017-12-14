January, February events at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

Please call ahead for reservations for concerts, tours, & presentations

JANUARY:

Walking Tours of Old Tubac – Saturday 27, 10 am -12 noon

Come explore colorful Old Tubac that even some of the locals don’t know about! Guided by Connie Gessler, you’ll discover fascinating facts about the town’s early adobe buildings and learn about Arizona’s first European settlement. Topics like early Native American inhabitants, Spanish explorers, American pioneers, Apache attacks, kidnappings, and other exciting episodes are discussed. Meet at the Park’s Visitor Center. Allow 2 hours for the tour and wear walking shoes, sunscreen and a hat. $10 fee includes all day admission to tour the Presidio Park. Tour limited to 20; reservations requested, 520-398-2252 or info@TubacPresidio.org.

Presentation: John Ross Browne: Writer and Artist in the Frontier Southwest, by Gil Storms – Saturday, January 27, 2 pm

John Ross Browne was funny, adventurous, and was the most popular travel writer in the United States in the mid-1800’s, especially well-known for his accounts of life in the frontier Southwest. He was an artist as well as a writer, and visited and sketched Tubac in 1864. Some of the sketches can be seen on banners hanging at the Presidio. Gil Storms taught American literature and writing for twenty-nine years at Miami University (Ohio). He currently lives in Tucson. He will talk about Browne’s stories and sketches of the beauty and brutality of frontier life as well as his comical view of frontier existence and his own, unlikely position as a writer and artist on the frontier. $10 fee includes admission to tour the Presidio Park. Please call for reservations, 520-398-2252 or e-mail to info@TubacPresidio.org

FEBRUARY:

Park-to-Park Hike – Sunday, Feb. 4, 8 am – Noon

Enjoy Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, Tumacácori National Historical Park, the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, and the free shuttle which runs until 1 pm. Start from either the Presidio or the Tumacácori Mission, and use the free shuttle back to your starting point. Participants who complete the route between Tumacácori and Tubac will also earn a free "I Hike For Health" pin. The four mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information call Tumacácori National Historical Park at 520-377-5060, or visit the park website, at www.nps.gov/tuma. Free.

Tubac Festival of the Arts, Wednesday thru Sunday, Feb. 7 – 11, 9 am to 5 pm

The Tubac Chamber of Commerce is proud to sponsor the 59th Annual Festival of the Arts. The major event of the year for Tubac showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists and craft persons from around the country and Canada. The food court features a variety of cuisines. Nonprofit organizations (including us!) benefit from the $8 per car charge for parking. Ours is the best lot: it's paved and the closest lot to the Festival. You can insist on parking at the Presidio, but you will have to resist everyone's frantic gesticulations to get you to park in their lots. Just keep insisting "The Presidio" and make your way across Burruel to our beautiful lot. Each car will get one free pass to the Presidio, too!

Guided Tour of the Barrio de Tubac Archaeological Site – Monday, Feb. 12, and Friday, Feb. 23, 11 am – 1 pm

Special tour by Phil Halpenny and Gwen Griffin of the Spanish colonial archaeological site just south of the Park which preserves the remains of the original Tubac town site, including residence foundations, plaza area, refuse area and partial irrigation ditch. Meet at the Park’s Visitor Center. Tour involves a walk of about 1-1/4 miles. The Archaeological Conservancy protects this site and participants are asked to sign 'An Acknowledgement of Risk Factors' before entering. Wear walking shoes, sunscreen and hat. $10 fee includes all day admission to tour the Presidio Park. Tour limited to 15; reservations encouraged, 520-398-2252 or info@TubacPresidio.org.

Walking Tour of Old Tubac – Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 am – Noon

Come explore colorful Old Tubac that even some of the locals don’t know about! Guided by Connie Gessler, you’ll discover fascinating facts about the town’s early adobe buildings and learn about Arizona’s first European settlement. Topics from early Native American inhabitants, Spanish explorers, American pioneers, Apache attacks, kidnappings, and other exciting episodes are discussed. Meet at the Park’s Visitor Center. Allow 2 hours for the tour and wear walking shoes, sunscreen and a hat. $10 fee includes all day admission to tour the Presidio Park. Tour limited to 20; reservations requested, 520-398-2252 or info@TubacPresidio.org.

Thomas Jefferson & the West -Special Presentation by Jack Lasseter, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2 pm

When we think of Manifest Destiny we usually think of President Polk and the 1840’s. But it really started in 1800 with that most famous of American presidents, Thomas Jefferson, and his vision of a continental nation spanning from sea to shining sea, who sent Lewis & Clark on their famous trip out to the Columbia River and back. Come and hear Jack tell us how Jefferson affected this western land where we live. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. $15 per lecture. A portion of the proceeds supports our education and preservation programs. Please call for reservations and future dates, 520-398-2252.

Frontier Printing Press Demonstrations – Tuesday, February 20, and Wednesday, Feb. 28 11 am – 2 pm

A knowledgeable volunteer demonstrates the Washington Hand Press used to print Arizona’s first newspaper in 1859 and answers questions about hand press printing, type setting, and other aspects of this marvel of industrial engineering. You will get to set type and print small samples to take with you. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Living History: Chocolate! 1000 Years and Counting – Saturday, February 24, 11 am – 2 pm

Come discover the rich history of chocolate in the Southwest. Taste a cacao bean, learn how the Mayans and pre-Columbian Native Americans prepared their chocolate, and sample the energy drink that fueled the 1774 and 1775 Anza expeditions from Tubac to Alta California. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth, children free.

Teodoro ‘Ted’ Ramirez Artist-in-Residence Concert Series: Sofia Talvik, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 pm

Unmistakably Nordic in flavor, Sofia Talvik still conforms to American interpretations of her own original music, a North Sea blending of sparkle and melancholy. A veteran performer with six full-length albums as well as numerous EPs, singles and tours, you will be captivated by her guitar and voice. Tickets $20 adults, free for children 14 and younger. Seating is limited, please call now for reservations, 520-398-2252.

Destination Tubac & Tumacácori Tour – Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm

Join us for a one-day docent-led tour of history, art, nature, lunch and shopping. Leave by bus from Tucson and travel to the Tubac Presidio, Tumacácori Mission and Tubac Center of the Arts for a morning of learning and exploring. Next, Elvira’s, one of the top 50 restaurants in Arizona, will pamper you, feeding your soul with mouthwatering Mexican food in an ambiance that will dazzle your senses. After lunch, explore Tubac’s shops and art galleries to find one-of-a-kind colorful and unusual accessories and treasures. Forego the shopping? The Anza Trail is perfect for nature lovers. Don’t forget the sunscreen and appropriate shoes. Sponsored by the Tubac Chamber of Commerce. $90 per person. For more information contact Heidi Goldman at 520-241-4100 or heidigoldman1@gmail.com

