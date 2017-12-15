TPD: Man kidnapped own mom at gunpoint

Authorities are looking for a man and his mother after a kidnapping on Tucson's east side.

The Tucson Police Department said Marco Herrera, 26, kidnapped his mother Concepcion Fuentes, 61, at gunpoint around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

The TPD said the incident happened at a home in the 1500 block of North Alamo Avenue.

"Herrera was involved in an altercation with his mother," the TPD said in a news release. "Multiple witnesses saw Marco point a handgun at his mother and force her into a vehicle."

Neither Herrera nor Fuentes have been seen since though the TPD said they may be headed to the Yuma area.

The vehicle was later found in the 5800 block of East 23rd Street.

Herrera has been described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with black hair and possible mustache and goatee.

The TPD said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Concepcion has been described as a Hispanic female, 5-4, 165 pounds with shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

