Sen. Flake's son loses lawsuit against former sheriff Joe Arpaio

A civil trial pitting one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is over, according to reports.
Authorities are looking for a man and his mother after a kidnapping on Tucson's east side Thursday afternoon.
A 34-year-old Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
More than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, in 131 bundles was discovered in the roof of a tractor-trailer by Border Patrol Agents with the Tucson Sector on Wednesday night, Dec. 13.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
