TIME TO GO? Mount Lemmon could get snow this weekend

The parade and festival have been moved to Jacome Plaza in downtown Tucson, and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16.
The parade and festival have been moved to Jacome Plaza in downtown Tucson, and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16.
A 28-year-old man has been caught with several stolen Christmas decorations, according to the Marana Police Department.
A 28-year-old man has been caught with several stolen Christmas decorations, according to the Marana Police Department.
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped his mother on Tucson's east side Thursday afternoon.
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped his mother on Tucson's east side Thursday afternoon.
Four rabid foxes have been identified in Cochise County in the last two weeks.
Four rabid foxes have been identified in Cochise County in the last two weeks.
While most of the Tucson area is getting wet, Mount Lemmon may see some snow this weekend.
While most of the Tucson area is getting wet, Mount Lemmon may see some snow this weekend.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."
Parents of the students involved are being investigated, but the parents of other second graders on the playground say they’re angry because they had to hear about the incident from their kids instead of the school district.
Parents of the students involved are being investigated, but the parents of other second graders on the playground say they’re angry because they had to hear about the incident from their kids instead of the school district.
In a statement, American Airlines said its policy was not followed and it has been clarified with its employees.
In a statement, American Airlines said its policy was not followed and it has been clarified with its employees.