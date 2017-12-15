TIME TO GO? Mount Lemmon could get snow this weekend

While most of the Tucson area is getting rain, Mount Lemmon could see some snow this weekend.

A cold front is expected to push into the area, bringing rain and possible mountain snow.

According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, Mount Lemmon could see 3-4 inches of snow by Monday.

The snow is expected to begin Saturday night and last into Sunday morning.

For the Tucson area, there is a 30 percent chance of with highs in the lower 60s

Catalina Highway, the most direct way for most people get up to Mount Lemmon, could close at anytime due to weather or overcrowding.

You can check the status of the road anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff's Department hotline at 520-547-7510.

The PCSD offers the following tips on having a safe and fun trip up the mountain:

Before heading out, call the hotline for updates on road closures

Wear warn clothes and pack a change of dry clothes, especially socks

Bring plenty of water and food

Make sure you tell someone where you are going and how long you expect to be gone

Charge your cellphone but remember reception is spotty in many places on the mountain

Watch your speed limit and park in the designated areas

Don't ski or sled near roadways

Watch out for ice on the roads

Don't try to take the snow with you

Parts of Cochise County could also see snow, with Bisbee possibly getting 1-2 inches.

Check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now First Alert Weather App for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.