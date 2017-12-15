Congressional Dist. 2 Candidate: Lea Marquez-Peterson

Lea Marquez-Peterson, the President of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, spoke with Tucson News Now about her decision to get into the race for Representative Martha McSally's seat.

We will attempt to interview everyone in the race. The schedule is as following:

Dr. Matt Heinz: 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19

Ann Kirkpatrick: 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19

Bruce Wheeler: 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20

Barbara Sherry: No interview scheduled yet, still coordinating with campaign

Mary Matiella: No interview scheduled yet, still coordinating with campaign

Billy Kovacs: 8:45 a.m., Monday, Dec. 18

Rep. Martha McSally: Declined interview request

