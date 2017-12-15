Four rabid foxes found in Cochise County

Four rabid foxes have been identified in Cochise County in the last two weeks.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the first gray fox was located Friday, Dec. 1, in the Portal area.

The fox was found under the front porch of a home. The animal was immediately euthanized and a rabies test came back positive.

Since then, three more rabid foxes have been found in the general Portal and Chiricahua Monument areas.

The CCSO said residents should make sure their pets have current rabies vaccinations .

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.