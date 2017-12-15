MPD: Man caught with stolen Christmas decorations

This Yoda Christmas decoration was recovered by the Marana Police Department. If you know who it belongs to, please call the MPD at 520- 382-2000. (Source: Marana Police Department)

A 28-year-old man has been caught with several stolen Christmas decorations, according to the Marana Police Department.

The MPD said Jordan Knuffke was arrested Saturday, Dec. 9, on theft charges.

According to the MPD, it started when around 3 a.m. when officers were flagged down in the Gladden Farms neighborhood.

"A (resident) said inflatable Christmas decorations had just been stolen from their front yard, and provided officers with a possible suspect vehicle description," the MPD said in a news release. "Moments later, officers located a matching vehicle in the area of Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road."

The vehicle fled from officers, but they were able to find it abandoned in farm fields near Breakers Water Park.

The MPD said Knuffke was found hiding in the fields a short time later.

When searching Knuffke's vehicle, the MPD said detectives found several other stolen Christmas decorations.

Though a majority of the items have been returned, the MPD is looking for the owner(s) of two inflatable Yoda decorations.

Anyone with information about Yoda decorations is asked to contact the MPD at 520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

