Tucson hair stylist convicted of stealing elderly woman's life savings

A Tucson hair stylist accused of gambling away most of the life savings of an elderly woman with dementia has been convicted, according to state officials.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Supranom "Addy" Klos was found guilty on charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, credit card fraud and unlawful use of power of attorney.

Klos faces at least four years in prison.

Brnovich said Klos stole $300,000, most of the victim's savings.

"Klos was the victim's hair stylist and cultivated a friendship with the victim and her husband more than 20 years ago," Brnovich said in a news release. "The victim's husband died in 2011 and Klos was given power of attorney."

Starting in 2014, Klos began using the power of attorney to deplete the victim’s account.

"In addition to gambling, the victim's savings were used to buy Klos a new car and dental implants," Brnovich said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.