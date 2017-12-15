Tucson hair stylist convicted of stealing elderly woman's life savings

A Tucson hair stylist has been convicted of gambling away the life savings of an elderly woman with dementia.
A 28-year-old man has been caught with several stolen Christmas decorations, according to the Marana Police Department.
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped his mother on Tucson's east side Thursday afternoon.
A civil trial pitting one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is over, according to reports.
A 34-year-old Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
Custody fight for elephant unfolds in Lawrence County court A bench trial is underway in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.
A woman's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was fined $10,000 by the NFl for running onto the field during the Atlanta Falcons game on Dec. 7., a source told NFL.com.
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.
Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota, said he "got an earful" from his mom after Tennessee's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. But the scolding had nothing to do with his performance between the white lines.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.
