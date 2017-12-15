Arizonans facing charges after drug smuggling attempts fail

Officers at the Port of San Luis seized over 38 pounds of cocaine on Wednesday. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have arrested three Arizonans, in separate incidents, after drug smuggling attempts failed over the last week.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday night, Dec. 12, when CBP officers stopped a 34-year-old Douglas man for secondary inspection. A CBP canine alerted to the Nissan crossover and officers found 220 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $110,000 inside.

Two more incidents happened on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the first in the morning at the Port of San Luis. According to a CBP news release, CBP officers stopped a 30-year-old Yuma man for secondary search as he tried to cross into the U.S.

A CBP canine alerted to the vehicle, and officers searched and found more than a dozen packages of cocaine, worth an estimated $431,000 hidden in the rear bumper.

Officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas stopped a 29-year-old Douglas woman during her smuggling attempt. On Wednesday evening, she was stopped after a CBP canine alerted to her Ford SUV.

The secondary search turned up more than 700 pounds of marijuana, hidden both inside and outside the vehicle. According to the CBP news release the packages were worth an estimated $355,000.

The three were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for processing. All the vehicles and drugs involved in the smuggling attempts were seized as well.

