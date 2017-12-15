Man accused in south-side sexual assault convicted

Abraham Antonio Garcia appears in video court on Friday morning. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was pushing her child in a stroller in Tucson last year has been convicted on several charges.

A Pima County Superior Court spokesperson confirmed Abraham Antonio Garcia was found guilty of sexual assault, aggravated assault and kidnapping on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Authorities said Garcia sexually assaulted the woman in March 2016. The victim said she was walking home from the store while pushing a stroller with a young child inside when she was approached by Garcia.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of East Calle Arroyo Lindo, which is just west of South Tucson Boulevard.

The victim said Garcia pulled a gun and forced her to a walking path, away from the stroller, where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman did not have other injuries and was treated at a hospital. The child was unharmed.

The Tucson Police Department said a latent fingerprint found at the crime scene led them to Garcia.

