TPD releases name of man killed in motorcycle crash

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the man who died from his injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and another on Dec. 2.

According to the TPD news release, 35-year-old Jeremy Teeter had been transported to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of his life-threatening injuries. Sadly Teeter died from those injuries on Dec. 9.

TPD officers from Operations Midtown were called at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, for the report of a serious injury crash in midtown near North Arcadia Avenue and East 4th Street that involved two motorcycles.

Fatal Motorcycle Collision (Dec 2, 2017):

N. Arcadia & E. 4th ST.

During the investigation, Traffic Investigations Unit detectives learned that a 2013 Honda motorcycle and a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle were traveling southbound on Arcadia at a high rate of speed when the Honda began to slow down. The crash occurred when the Suzuki motorcycle struck Teeter from behind. Both Teeter and the rider of the Suzuki, identified as 33-year-old Zachary Roller were thrown from their motorcycles.

Roller fled the scene on foot, according to the release, and detectives learned that the motorcycle he was riding was stolen. He was located on Dec. 2, with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces charges for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to TPD, though there were no signs of impairment for either rider and both were wearing helmets.

