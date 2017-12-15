Drexel Heights Fire District promotes Battalion Chief

Thomas Doubrava promoted from Captain to Battalion Chief on Sunday, Dec. 10. (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District)

The Drexel Heights Fire District promoted Thomas Doubrava from Captain to Battalion Chief on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Battalion Chief Doubrava started in the fire service 18 years ago and has been with Drexel Heights Fire District for the past 14 years.

After a thorough testing process, the District found Battalion Chief Doubrava’s background and experience to be that of a strong leader and a great representation of the District’s mission.

He has a bachelor’s of Science in Community Health from Northern Arizona University, and has been a certified paramedic for 14 years.

Battalion Chief Doubrava is a member of the Southern Arizona Emergency Medical Services Protocol Development and Review Committee and a member of Pima County Sub-Regional Emergency Medical Services Council.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.