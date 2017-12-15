Tucson high school bridges the gap for students walking home

The postal inspection service is offering up a pretty hefty reward after a package was stolen from a Tucson woman's doorstep. This wasn't a Christmas present, it was something much more precious, a father's ashes.
While most of the Tucson area is getting wet, Mount Lemmon may see some snow this weekend.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as rain and mountain snow are expected to hit southern Arizona Sunday.
It was with a heavy heart that the Tucson Police Department reported the death of K9 Rigz after an illness. Rigz became a member of the Tucson Police Department in September 2012 and served actively until his retirement in October 2017.
They created a new bridge over Swan Wash after one student found a problem with flooding when walking home a few years ago. Presenting their idea to local leaders, Pima County and the City of Tucson helped get the job done.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
