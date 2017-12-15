Tucson high school bridges the gap for students walking home - Tucson News Now

Tucson high school bridges the gap for students walking home

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Students at Changemaker High School on Tucson's east side saw an issue and wanted to help with a solution. 

They created a new bridge over Swan Wash after one student found a problem with flooding when walking home a few years ago.

Presenting their idea to local leaders, Pima County and the City of Tucson helped get the job done. 

However, Changemaker High School lives up to their name in more ways than one. This bridge is just one concrete example of the work the school puts in to build up their students.

The school has helped one senior, Destiney Torres, find her voice. 

"Thanks to the school, I feel like I can do anything," Torres said.

Torres started at the school after her best friend passed away. So far her fresh start has served her well.

"I've gotten my credits up. I'm graduating in May. It's something I didn't think I was going to do," Torres explained. She now looks to help teens struggling with suicide.

Changemaker High School also grows food to help feed the hungry and hopes to make a difference in each of their students' lives.

Former student Adilene Rivera said, "I just really hope this motivates more students to be like, 'there's a problem? Let's fix it.'"

Changemaker High School was formerly known as the Western Institute, and opened in 2012.

