Tucson police mourning the loss of K9 "Rigz" - Tucson News Now

Tucson police mourning the loss of K9 "Rigz"

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TPD K9 Rigz (Source: Tucson Police Department) TPD K9 Rigz (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Rigz and his handler Officer Jason Bentley (Source: Tucson Police Department) Rigz and his handler Officer Jason Bentley (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It was with a heavy heart that the Tucson Police Department reported the death of K9 Rigz after an illness. 

Rigz became a member of the Tucson Police Department in September 2012 and served actively until his retirement in October 2017.  

He and his handler, Officer Jason Bentley were members of the TPD S.W.A.T Team and were involved in numerous high risk operations.  According to Officer Bentley, Rigz was always eager to be first in the door when his name was called.  

The TPD K9 had several high profile arrests during his career, with the most memorable being the capture and successful prosecution of a homicide suspect in 2015.  The incident occurred in November of that year, when Rigz and Officer Bentley responded to the report of a home invasion that turned into a homicide.  A suspect had forced his way into an apartment near Broadway and Campbell and demanded money from an elderly couple, when the couple was unable to give the suspect money, he assaulted them with a blunt instrument.  

A manhunt took place, led by Rigz and Officer Bentley.  After a long search Rigz alerted to the front of a home, indicating the suspect was hiding close by.  The suspect was located and after refusing to surrender, Rigz was sent in to get him out.  

According to the TPD, the suspect was recently convicted and is serving a prison sentence of more than 35 years.  

This success was thanks to Rigz and his tireless search of the neighborhood for the suspect.  

Rigz was a social and energetic dog that loved his handler Bentley and family.  According to Bentley Rigz often finding random items at home and hiding them in his doghouse.  He also enjoyed sitting by the pool on the weekends and his short retirement with his family before he became ill.  

The entire Tucson Police Department and specifically the TPD K9 Unit and S.W.A.T. Team are thanking Rigz for his years of unwavering dedication and relentless service to the department and the community.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Ashes stolen from front porch of midtown home

    Ashes stolen from front porch of midtown home

    Saturday, December 16 2017 12:27 AM EST2017-12-16 05:27:39 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The postal inspection service is offering up a pretty hefty reward after a package was stolen from a Tucson woman's doorstep. This wasn't a Christmas present, it was something much more precious, a father's ashes. 

    The postal inspection service is offering up a pretty hefty reward after a package was stolen from a Tucson woman's doorstep. This wasn't a Christmas present, it was something much more precious, a father's ashes. 

  • BREAKING

    TIME TO GO? What to do, not do when snow falls on Mount Lemmon

    TIME TO GO? What to do, not do when snow falls on Mount Lemmon

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-12-16 04:59:58 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    While most of the Tucson area is getting wet, Mount Lemmon may see some snow this weekend.

    While most of the Tucson area is getting wet, Mount Lemmon may see some snow this weekend.

  • BREAKING

    ACTION DAY: Rain, mountain snow coming to southern Arizona

    ACTION DAY: Rain, mountain snow coming to southern Arizona

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:30 PM EST2017-12-16 04:30:49 GMT

    The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as rain and mountain snow are expected to hit southern Arizona Sunday.

    The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as rain and mountain snow are expected to hit southern Arizona Sunday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly