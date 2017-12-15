Border Patrol graduates Citizen’s Academy participants

Tucson Border Patrol Station completed their 14th Citizen’s Academy on Thursday night and graduated 13 students who learned firsthand about Border Patrol’s mission.

The students participated in classes, discussions, scenarios and demonstrations to gain an in-depth view into various areas of law enforcement and the daily operations of securing Arizona’s southern border.

Classes were held one night per week for seven weeks, with each night focusing on a different aspect of what Border Patrol agents do. Participants also received a brief overview of various laws agents must know prior to graduating from the Border Patrol Academy.

The Border Patrol’s primary purpose for offering this introductory course is to give attendees a better understanding of U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations and the dynamics of securing the nation’s borders.

The Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector is committed to community outreach programs to strengthen relationships within border communities.

Attending the Citizen’s Academy is free – all materials are provided – but applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet certain application requirements.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.