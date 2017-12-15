Ashes stolen from front porch of midtown home

The postal inspection service is offering up a pretty hefty reward after a package was stolen from a Tucson woman's doorstep. This wasn't a Christmas present, it was something much more precious, a father's ashes.
The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was pushing her child in a stroller in Tucson last year has been convicted on several charges.
A cross guarding working for the Marana Unified School District has been caught with child pornography, authorities said.
Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have arrested three Arizonans, in separate incidents, after drug smuggling attempts failed over the last week.
A Tucson hair stylist has been convicted of gambling away the life savings of an elderly woman with dementia.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
