Ashes stolen from front porch of midtown home

The postal inspection service is offering up a pretty hefty reward after a package was stolen from a Tucson woman's doorstep. This wasn't a Christmas present, it was something much more precious, a father's ashes.

"This was the final step in the process of me saying goodbye to my dad and making the arrangements and sending him home here. And to know that he was so close and then taken. It just breaks my heart," said Elyse Brink from her midtown neighborhood, near North Tucson Boulevard and East Grant Road.

Brink said her neighbor saw the package on her porch right after it was delivered on Tuesday but when Brink got home she found no note from the postal service and no package. She searched all around the area even in the trash cans, but the package was no where to be found.

"I had it delivered here with the plans to drive to California for the holiday with the urns that I wanted to give my brother," said Brink. "I started crying. Because I knew if the package was delivered and I didn’t sign for it, then where is it?"

Tucson News Now contacted the funeral home in Oklahoma City, where the remains were shipped from. They say the package should not have been left on the porch without a signature.

They require all of their deliveries to be signed for.

So we reached out to the United States postal service, who says they apologize for the delivery error, and officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service have launched an investigation.

They are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information.

A priceless item, she hopes is returned.

"Cremations and remains, they aren’t my dad. If I don’t get them back I think I know that he would be proud of me."

