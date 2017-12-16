UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found safe

PCSD said 73-year-old Destina Ortega was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that a missing Tucson woman with dementia was located and is safe.

PCSD said 73-year-old Destina Ortega was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 16. Ortega was last seen at her care home in the 4400 block of North Camino Real in Tucson around 4:30 a.m.

At 10:50 a.m. on Saturday PCSD said Ortega was found safe in a tweet.

