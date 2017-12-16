Man assaulted, items stolen after suspects crash car into midtown GameStop

One person was assaulted after robbers drove a car through the front of a GameStop building on Campbell and Glenn, police said.

At around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday a car rammed through the front window of the store. Multiple suspects got out and took items inside, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.

TPD said suspects assaulted a man who tried to stop them before they fled the scene.

The suspects are still on the loose, police said.

We will have more information when it is available.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.