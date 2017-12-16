Man assaulted, items stolen after suspects crash car into midtown GameStop

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as rain and mountain snow are expected to hit southern Arizona Sunday.
One person was assaulted after robbers drove a car through the front of a GameStop building on Campbell and Glenn, police said.
Arizona (7-3) will look to extend its current four game winning streak when the No. 23 ranked Wildcats visit New Mexico (3-7) in Albuquerque on Saturday.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that a missing Tucson woman with dementia was located and is safe.
The postal inspection service is offering up a pretty hefty reward after a package was stolen from a Tucson woman's doorstep. This wasn't a Christmas present, it was something much more precious, a father's ashes.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.
