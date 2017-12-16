Final: Arizona 89, New Mexico 73 - Tucson News Now

Final: Arizona 89, New Mexico 73

By Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Albuquerque, NM (KOLD) - Rawle Alkins finished with a career high 26 points in his first start of the season to lead Arizona over New Mexico 89-73. Alkins shot 9-11 from the floor including 3-3 from the three point line. 

Allonzo Trier contributed 22. Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 13 rebounds. 

Arizona hosts North Dakota State Monday at 7:00 pm.

