Road to Mount Lemmon back open, use caution on side roads

The road to Mount Lemmon was closed to the public at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 due to hazardous weather on the mountain.

The road opened back up about 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Pima County. Chains and four-wheel drive is required on all side roads.

This comes after the highway was closed over the weekend due to snowy conditions. The road reopened Sunday afternoon, but authorities shut it down again that night.

You can check the status of road conditions near Mount Lemmon by calling the Pima County Roads Condition Line at (520) 547-7510.

