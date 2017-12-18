Congressional Dist. 2 Candidate: Billy Kovacs

Billy Kovacs, the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for Representative Martha McSally's seat, spoke with Tucson News Now about his decision to get into the race.

We will attempt to interview everyone in the race. The schedule is as following:

Lea Marquez-Peterson: See the interview HERE.

Dr. Matt Heinz: 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19

Ann Kirkpatrick: 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19

Bruce Wheeler: 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20

Barbara Sherry: No interview scheduled yet, still coordinating with campaign

Mary Matiella: No interview scheduled yet, still coordinating with campaign

Rep. Martha McSally: Declined interview request

