McCain says he'll head back to work after holidays - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

McCain says he'll head back to work after holidays

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Sen. John McCain. (Source: Associated Press) Sen. John McCain. (Source: Associated Press)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • McCain says he's feeling well, vows return in January

    McCain says he's feeling well, vows return in January

    Monday, December 18 2017 2:50 PM EST2017-12-18 19:50:24 GMT
    Monday, December 18 2017 2:56 PM EST2017-12-18 19:56:46 GMT
    In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door session where Republican senators met on the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door session where Republican senators met on the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    Republican Sen. John McCain on Monday expressed thanks for the overwhelming support as he battles brain cancer, saying he is feeling well and looks forward to being back on the job in January.

    Republican Sen. John McCain on Monday expressed thanks for the overwhelming support as he battles brain cancer, saying he is feeling well and looks forward to being back on the job in January.

ARIZONA (Tucson News Now) -

Republican Sen. John McCain said Monday, Dec. 18, he will head back to Washington, D.C., after the holidays.

McCain's tweet came a day after it was announced he was returning to Arizona after being hospitalized for the side effects of his brain cancer treatment.

He is still expected to miss a crucial vote on the GOP tax package.

President Donald Trump told reporters he had spoken to McCain's wife Cindy after her husband had spent about a week at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

[READ MORE: Pres. Trump calls wife of hospitalized Sen. John McCain]

"They've headed back, but I understand he'll come if we ever needed his help, which hopefully we won't," Trump said. "But the word is that John will come back if we need his vote. And it's too bad. He's going through a very tough time, there's no question about it. But he will come back if we need his vote."

Now in his sixth Senate term, McCain, 81, underwent surgery in mid-July to remove a 2-inch (51-millimeter) blood clot in his brain after being diagnosed with glioblastoma. A statement issued last Wednesday by the senator's office said he was at Walter Reed receiving treatment for the "normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy."

[MORE: Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis]

His daughter Meghan McCain tweeted Sunday: "My father is doing well and we are all looking forward to spending Christmas together in Arizona."

[RELATED: Biden consoles daughter of ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain]

Republicans hold a slim 52-48 majority in the Senate, and McCain and Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., missed votes last week. The 80-year-old Cochran had a non-melanoma lesion removed from his nose earlier this week. He is expected to vote this coming week on the tax bill.

Republicans secured the support of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker last Friday. They likely will pass the bill by a narrow margin in the face of unified Democratic opposition. As a backstop, Vice President Mike Pence would be available to break a tie.

After his summer surgery, McCain rebounded quickly, returning to Washington and entering the Senate on July 25 to a standing ovation from his colleagues.

In a dramatic turn, he cast a deciding vote against the Republican health care bill - a move that drew the wrath of Trump and conservatives. McCain's vote scuttled the seven-year effort by the GOP to dismantle much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

But McCain's condition has appeared to worsen in recent weeks. He suffered a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon, forcing him to wear a walking brace. McCain eventually began using a wheelchair, and members of his staff pushed him where he needed to go.

As a Navy pilot, McCain lived through a July 1967 fire that killed 134 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. The following October, his plane was shot down during a bombing mission over Hanoi. He spent more than five years as a prisoner of war. McCain also has survived several bouts with melanoma, a dangerous skin cancer.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

    Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-12-19 16:24:57 GMT
    Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.

    The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.

  • FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive

    FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:02 AM EST2017-12-19 16:02:03 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support: - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your holiday shopping and dropping them in the bins at the front of the store. - Donate by using the $1 & $5 scan cards located at all the registers....

    FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your ho

  • 2700 bikes checked out since Tucson's bike share launch a month ago

    2700 bikes checked out since Tucson's bike share launch a month ago

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:44 AM EST2017-12-19 14:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program. Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership. Teran said since Tugo launched about a month ago, more than 2,700 bikes have been checked out. She said at the beginning, half of riders were members and the other half being one time ...

    Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program. Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership. Teran said since Tugo

    •   
Powered by Frankly