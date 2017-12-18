Tucson yoga teacher starts free pantry for women in need - Tucson News Now

Tucson yoga teacher starts free pantry for women in need

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson yoga teacher is trying to help women in need who may not be able to afford feminine hygiene products. Cori Runyon from All Bodies RiseYoga stops by Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about The Pantry Tucson. This free pantry offers items from food to shoes for women in need. 

You can help out by clicking here or contacting Cori at thepantrytucson@gmail.com 

